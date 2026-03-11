Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Firm Capital Property Trust Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS: FRMUF) is a closed?end real estate investment trust managed by Firm Capital, a Toronto?based alternative asset manager. The trust is structured to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and industrial assets. It trades on the OTC Market under the symbol FRMUF and offers U.S. investors access to its underlying real estate holdings in Canada and selectively in the United States.

The trust’s core business activities center on the acquisition, ownership and active management of income?producing properties.

