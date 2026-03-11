Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.9250. Approximately 713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of dendrimer-based products across infectious disease, oncology and ophthalmology. Its proprietary dendrimer platform, DEP™ (Dendrimer Enhanced Products), enables precise molecular engineering to enhance drug delivery, targeting and safety profiles. The company’s lead product, VivaGel®, is a topical microbicide that has been approved in multiple markets for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis and is in clinical development for antiviral applications.

In addition to VivaGel, Starpharma is advancing pipeline candidates that leverage DEP technology to improve the performance of established and novel therapeutic agents.

