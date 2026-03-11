Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €19.83 and last traded at €19.84. Approximately 1,264,140 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.32.

Zalando Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.11. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

