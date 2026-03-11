Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.26. 56,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 190,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Amex Exploration Trading Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 3.04.

About Amex Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.