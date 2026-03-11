Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $19.08. 7,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Star Resources in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) is an Australian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold through a portfolio of underground and open-pit operations. Headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia, the company focuses on the efficient delivery of ore to onsite processing facilities, employing both conventional and modern mining techniques to optimize recovery and manage operating costs.

The company’s principal operations are located across key gold provinces in Western Australia, including the Kalgoorlie, Kambalda and Jundee regions, as well as the Pogo mine in Alaska, which Northern Star acquired in 2018.

