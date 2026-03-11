dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions. The company's principal product is HydraGen, an aftermarket unit that produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand and is designed for on-road applications with class 6-8 engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.