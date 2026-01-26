Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.3% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,908,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,050,000 after buying an additional 969,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,184.06. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $4,863,323 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

