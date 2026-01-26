Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 159,432 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $42,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently -950.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,159.22. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

