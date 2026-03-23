Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 556,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 334,935 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 339,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,272,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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