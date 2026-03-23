Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 556,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 334,935 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

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Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 339,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,272,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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