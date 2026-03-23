Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 556,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 334,935 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.63.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $705.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
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