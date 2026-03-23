Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 4,520 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $39.8032.

Recruit Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

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Recruit Company Profile

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Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

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