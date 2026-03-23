Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.22. Ridgepost Capital shares last traded at $7.5250, with a volume of 116,314 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Ridgepost Capital in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ridgepost Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ridgepost Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Ridgepost Capital Price Performance

Ridgepost Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $793.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ridgepost Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ridgepost Capital

In related news, Director Robert B. Stewart, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Ridgepost Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 144,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,141.25. This represents a 7.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles K. Huebner Trust purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 176,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,148.72. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $392,825. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Ridgepost Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non?exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

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