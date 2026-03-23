Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 312,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 291,604 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3250 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smbc Nikko Sec. downgraded Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bridgestone Stock Performance

About Bridgestone

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

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Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off?the?road equipment, and aircraft.

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