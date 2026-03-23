Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,876,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 872,160 shares.The stock last traded at $50.08 and had previously closed at $50.24.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
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