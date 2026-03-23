Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,876,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 872,160 shares.The stock last traded at $50.08 and had previously closed at $50.24.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

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Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

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The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

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