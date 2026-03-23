Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 42,485 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $18.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Weir Group Stock Up 7.8%

Weir Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

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Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow?based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high?performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company’s Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

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