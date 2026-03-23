Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 9.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.6850. 5,765,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,987,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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