WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 26,513 shares.The stock last traded at $66.7740 and had previously closed at $65.58.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $823.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

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