Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $17.83. Shanghai Industrial shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 1,667 shares changing hands.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Down 19.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

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About Shanghai Industrial

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Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS: SGHIY) is a Hong Kong-incorporated investment holding company and state-owned enterprise under the Shanghai Municipal Government. Established in the early 1990s, the company pursues a diversified set of business activities across property development, infrastructure investment and branded consumer products. Shanghai Industrial’s broad portfolio is centered on projects within China’s major urban centers, with a particular focus on Shanghai and its surrounding regions.

In its property segment, Shanghai Industrial engages in the development, sale and management of residential, commercial and mixed-use properties.

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