JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 311,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 63,139 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $45.79.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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