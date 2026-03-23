JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 311,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 63,139 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $45.79.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,167,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 366,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,995,000 after buying an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after buying an additional 65,989 shares during the period.

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The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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