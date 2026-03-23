FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Here’s Why

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.1390. 736,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,053,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIP. Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 10.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $143.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 147.01% and a negative net margin of 31.93%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,513,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,076,000 after buying an additional 4,875,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 162,964 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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