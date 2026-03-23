Insider Selling: ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells 12,311 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lettmann sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $26,714.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,609 shares in the company, valued at $637,131.53. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ALX Oncology Trading Up 0.9%
ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.20. 913,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.46.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALXO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 606,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 128,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
The lead candidate in ALX Oncology’s pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.
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