Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) CAO Sells 1,538 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.74. 10,669,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.90. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

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Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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