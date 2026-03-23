Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.38. Approximately 33,638,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,650,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $394.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 902.1% during the fourth quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,213.7% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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