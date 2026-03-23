Insider Buying: Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,578,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,238,279.68. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,860.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00.

Exzeo Group Price Performance

Shares of Exzeo Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $24.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exzeo Group ( NYSE:XZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XZO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exzeo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exzeo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on XZO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exzeo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,551,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,059,000.

About Exzeo Group

(Get Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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