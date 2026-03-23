Head-To-Head Comparison: Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) & Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Meren Energy and Kolibri Global Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meren Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kolibri Global Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Meren Energy has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Meren Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meren Energy and Kolibri Global Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meren Energy N/A 3.52% 1.68% Kolibri Global Energy 26.95% 8.00% 5.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meren Energy and Kolibri Global Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meren Energy N/A N/A -$279.10 million ($0.52) -3.06 Kolibri Global Energy $57.42 million 3.10 $15.48 million $0.50 10.04

Kolibri Global Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Meren Energy. Meren Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Meren Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meren Energy

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Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kolibri Global Energy

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Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

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