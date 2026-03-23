Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2176 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCI traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $178.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.35.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

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