Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 14.8% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

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Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

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PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index. The Index consisted of companies listed on exchanges in Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United States.

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