Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 14.8% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
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