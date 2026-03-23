Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4898 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 10.3% increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,005. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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