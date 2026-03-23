Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 18.0% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ PSCD traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $117.10.

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About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

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PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

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