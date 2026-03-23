Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 18.0% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.3%
NASDAQ PSCD traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $117.10.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
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