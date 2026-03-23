Head-To-Head Comparison: Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) versus Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) and Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Itex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $27.46 billion 0.10 -$26.00 million ($0.26) -118.73 Itex $5.44 million 0.87 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Itex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Business Partners and Itex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 2 0 6 0 2.50 Itex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Itex.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Itex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 1.41% 2.67% 0.51% Itex N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Business Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Itex pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Brookfield Business Partners pays out -96.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Itex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Itex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

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Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Itex

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ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

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