Buckle (NYSE:BKE) SVP Michelle Hoffman Sells 29,281 Shares

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 29,281 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,438,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,723.84. This represents a 38.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Michelle Hoffman sold 719 shares of Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $35,950.00.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. 601,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Buckle had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1,652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Buckle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

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Buckle Company Profile

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Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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