Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,267.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinsey Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $57,736.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of H stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.72. The company had a trading volume of 631,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,806. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 598.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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