American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Insider 325 Capital Llc Sells 95,512 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) insider 325 Capital Llc sold 95,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $5,230,237.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 901,234 shares in the company, valued at $49,351,573.84. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

325 Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, 325 Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $3,495,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, 325 Capital Llc sold 63,500 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $3,518,535.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, 325 Capital Llc sold 58,797 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $3,283,812.45.

On Monday, March 16th, 325 Capital Llc sold 61,962 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,435,792.90.

American Public Education Price Performance

NASDAQ APEI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 538,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,435. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.86%.The firm had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair set a $58.00 price objective on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

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About American Public Education

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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