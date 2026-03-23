Insider Selling: GAP (NYSE:GAP) CEO Sells 113,684 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 113,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $2,729,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,726.24. This represents a 49.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. 9,510,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.29. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

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GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GAP shares. UBS Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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