Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.27. 26,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $140.10.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
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