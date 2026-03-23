Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.27. 26,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

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Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

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PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

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