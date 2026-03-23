Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 17.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

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Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

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Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2033 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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