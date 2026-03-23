Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 17.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
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