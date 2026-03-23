Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1053 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,442. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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