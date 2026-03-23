Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCU remained flat at $16.69 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,398. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
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