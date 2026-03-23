Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU remained flat at $16.69 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,398. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

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