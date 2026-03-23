Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,793. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

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