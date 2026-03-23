Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,793. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

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About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

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Further Reading

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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