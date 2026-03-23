Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 3.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. 26,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

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