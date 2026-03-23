Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.6%

PIE traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,368. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

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