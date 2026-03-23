Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 14.6% increase from Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of QQHG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307. Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF
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