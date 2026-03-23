Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 14.6% increase from Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of QQHG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307. Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.94.

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Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF is an is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

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