Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IBBQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

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The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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Dividend History for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

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