PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

PSTR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $28.31. 732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.63.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF stock. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Mosley Wealth Management owned about 2.33% of PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance. PSTR was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Peak.

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