Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ: DSGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2026 – Distribution Solutions Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Distribution Solutions Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/10/2026 – Distribution Solutions Group had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Distribution Solutions Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Distribution Solutions Group news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $297,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,039.15. This represents a 42.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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