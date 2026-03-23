SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 70,215,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 65,397,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 227,616 shares valued at $4,418,697. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after buying an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,055,000 after buying an additional 1,637,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,395,000 after buying an additional 1,951,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

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SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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