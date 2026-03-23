AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 1.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.8120. Approximately 45,709,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 46,647,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 138,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

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AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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