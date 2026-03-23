Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 23rd (AAPL, APN, CX, DFS, DPLM, JD, JDW, JET2, JMAT, LGEN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

APN Resources (LON:APN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 price target on the stock.

APN Resources (LON:APN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 315 target price on the stock.

Cemex (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 247 to GBX 235. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 230 to GBX 210. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,700. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 to GBX 460. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 to GBX 460. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,100 price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 205 to GBX 220. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 to GBX 570. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 827 target price on the stock.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 11 price target on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,040 to GBX 2,830. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.