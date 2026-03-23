Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.08 and last traded at $160.8820. 56,970,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 50,754,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.68.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $384.78 billion, a PE ratio of 255.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.78.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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