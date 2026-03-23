Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.55 and last traded at $114.15. Approximately 13,365,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,155,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 4.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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