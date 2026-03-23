Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 8.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.90. 91,212,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 99,030,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ondas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Ondas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONDS

Ondas Trading Up 8.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,188,786.05. This represents a 24.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Ondas by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Ondas by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.